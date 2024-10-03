Riyad is going to retire in the India series? Ashraful sees the possibility | Mahmudullah | Ashraful

There are growing speculations about whether Bangladesh cricket star Mahmudullah Riyad will announce his retirement after the upcoming series against India. Former captain Mohammad Ashraful has weighed in on the matter, suggesting that Riyad may consider stepping away from international cricket following the series. Riyad, who has been a key player for Bangladesh for over a decade, has been in and out of the team recently, and his future with the national squad has become a topic of discussion. Ashraful believes there is a possibility that the veteran all-rounder could bow out after the high-profile India series. #MahmudullahRiyad #RiyadRetirement #Ashraful #BangladeshCricket #IndiaSeries #CricketNews #BangladeshTeam #CricketSpeculations #BANvsIND