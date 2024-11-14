Rangpur's jersey dedicated to martyred students and citizens

The Rangpur Riders have unveiled a red and green jersey that holds deep significance. Representing the colors of Bangladesh, this jersey is a tribute to the memory of the martyred students and citizens who played a crucial role in the country’s independence and growth. The design aims to capture the spirit of July’s historic sacrifices and honor those who paved the way for a new Bangladesh—a truly commendable initiative by Rangpur Riders." #RangpurRiders #BangladeshCricket #GlobalSuperLeague