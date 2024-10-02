Mustafiz in the new team at a huge price; Barisal took Tamim, Mushfiq; The team is also the final Miraj-Sohan | BPL 2025

Mustafizur Rahman has made a splash in BPL 2025 by joining a new team at an incredible price. Barisal has strengthened its squad by signing cricketing icons Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, making them a formidable contender. The final team roster also features Miraj and Sohan, promising an exciting season ahead.