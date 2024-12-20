Jaker smashes two balls out Caribbean-style, embraces Shamim; A champion in sportsmanship too

Jaker Ali Anik left everyone in awe with his towering sixes. In the final over, he smashed three sixes, adding 25 crucial runs for the team. During his unbeaten innings, his powerful shots sent the ball out of play at least twice. As the hero of the match, Jaker played a pivotal role in sealing the series whitewash against the West Indies. Under the guidance of coach Mohammad Salauddin, Zaker’s explosive performance stood out as a defining moment of the series.