Jaker's success wouldn't be complete without Salahuddin's contribution

Jaker Ali's recent success on the field cannot be discussed without acknowledging the significant role played by Salahuddin. Jaker, who has dominated for an extended period, attributes a part of his achievements to the guidance and support from Salahuddin. His journey to success has been shaped by the mentor's influence, and now, Jaker is poised to leave a lasting mark in the cricketing world.