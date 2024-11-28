Hannan suggests retiring the jersey numbers of the Five Legends

Honoring legendary players by retiring their jersey numbers is not a new practice globally. While Bangladesh's cricket icons Mashrafe, Shakib, Tamim, Riyad, and Mushfiq may not have achieved milestones like some international greats, they remain superstars in the country's cricket history. Once a legend retires, no other player should wear their jersey number again. Selector Hannan Sarkar now advocates introducing this tradition in Bangladesh to honor the legacy of these five players.