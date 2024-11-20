Chattogram Kings taunt Chennai and Rangpur: 'Shakib is ours!

From IPL to BPL, Shakib Al Hasan remains the center of attention, even in his absence. While the nation’s best all-rounder is abroad, social media is buzzing with playful banter, reflecting fans' desire to see him back in action. Chattogram Kings had already declared Shakib as their own, regardless of whether he plays or not. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings stirred the pot with their search for a "twin all-rounder," sparking whispers about Shakib. Rangpur Riders added fuel by including Shakib in their visuals, making it three teams claiming him. Chattogram Kings, however, upped the ante with a bold poster: "The king is here; the shadows are there," seemingly dismissing the earlier posts. #ShakibAlHasan #ChennaiSuperKings #RangpurRiders #ChattogramKings #BPL2025 #IPL2025