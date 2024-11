Career-best ranking for Shanto, progress for Miraz and Soumya

Despite four consecutive series losses across Test, ODI, and T20 formats, there’s positive news for Bangladesh in the ICC rankings. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah Riyad, and Soumya Sarkar have all seen improvements. In bowling, Mustafizur Rahman and Miraz have progressed, while Nasum Ahmed made a significant jump. However, Shoriful Islam has dropped in the rankings." #Shanto #BangladeshCricket #SoumyaSarkar