Shanto's injury opens door for Dipu in test squad for West Indies tour

After recent debates over captaincy, Najmul Hossain Shanto was entrusted with the role, but an unfortunate injury has forced him to withdraw from the West Indies tour. As a result, young batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu has been called up as his replacement for the Test series. Dipu, the U-19 World Cup-winning batsman, has played four Test matches and scored 118 runs. While he has been impressive in domestic cricket, he has yet to make a significant impact in the national team." #NazmulHossainShanto #ShahadatHossainDipu #BangladeshCricket