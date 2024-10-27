Pressure on return runs; Additional sessions with the coach

Najmul Hossain Shanto is considering stepping down as captain, though the BCB is keen to retain him. Amidst this uncertainty, Shanto is focused on improving his batting ahead of the final Test against South Africa. He has been working closely with David Hemp in practice to refine his technique, prioritizing a return to form. If the BCB accepts his decision, this will likely be his last Test as captain. However, Shanto knows that his best response to on- and off-field criticism is through his performance with the bat. #Shanto #BangladeshCricket #BANvSA