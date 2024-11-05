BCB zero tolerance to stop BPL corruption

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has often been marred by controversy, with corruption scandals frequently coming to light. According to a report by The Telegraph, over 30 corruption allegations have surfaced surrounding the BPL in the last two years. These concerns have reached the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), prompting them to take action. BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim has issued a stern warning, stating that strict measures will be implemented for any breach of discipline in the upcoming season. #BPL2025 #BCB #BangladeshCricket