Afghanistan won the Emerging Asia Cup for the first time

Afghanistan achieved a historic milestone by clinching their first ACC Emerging Asia Cup title with ease. In a dominant display, Afghanistan's 'A' team defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the final, celebrating a major victory. Sediqullah Atal, set to play for Rangpur Riders in the BPL, played a pivotal role with his remarkable batting, propelling Afghanistan to this prestigious triumph #SediqullahAtal #Afghanistan #EmergingAsiaCup2024