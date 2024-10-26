India lost in the semi despite getting extra advantage

Controversial umpiring has become a hot topic, especially when it's perceived to favor a particular team. In the Emerging Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and India, debatable calls seemed to lean in India's favor. Despite this, Afghanistan triumphed, securing their spot in the final and leaving Indian fans disappointed. This comes after similar controversies in the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match, raising questions about officiating consistency in the tournament.