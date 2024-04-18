
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Stuart Law News
thumb

Stuart Law becomes new head coach of USA

Former Australia cricketer StuartLaw has been hired as the new head coach of the USA men's team ahead of the T20World Cup. Basically, this big decision ofthe USA Cricket Board in f

thumb

Bangladesh youths preparing for South Africa series

Despite winning the 2020 YouthWorld Cup under the leadership of Akbar Ali, the Bangladesh U-19 team could notcome close to the expectations in the 2022 World Cup. Bangladesh have a

thumb

Bangla Tigers named Tatenda Taibu as assistant coach

Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan and vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan will play for the same team in thisyear’s Abu Dhabi T10 league. Former Zimbabwean cricketer Tatenda Taibu h

thumb

No Ariful in Bangladesh U-19 squad for Pakistan tour

Participating as the defendingchampions, the Bangladesh Under-19 team's last World Cup was a nightmare.Batter Ariful Islam was brilliant though the rest performed poorly. Arifulaga

thumb

Stuart Law is appointed as Bangladesh U19 Coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is ready to appoint Stuart Law as the next U19 head coach. The post became vacant following the departure of Naved Newaz, who decided to join the Sri L

thumb

Stuart Law, Wasim Jaffer favourites to become Bangladesh U-19 team coaches

Bangladesh won the Under-19 WorldCup in 2020. However, the last edition wasn’t good for the Tigers as they wereknocked out in the quarter-final stage. Coach Naveed Nawaz, who won t

thumb

Stuart Law named interim Afghanistan head coach

Stuart Law has been appointed as Afghanistan's head coach for the limited-overs tour of Bangladesh that will begin at the end of this month.Law, who has one Test and 54 ODIs agains

thumb

Bangla Tigers add Law, Nixon, Tait as coaches

Bangla Tigers have appointed new coaches ahead of the next Abu Dhabi T10 League season.Stuart Law, the Australian who has coached Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies in internati

thumb

Hetmyer could be once-in-a-generation cricketer: Stuart Law

Former Windies coach Stuart Law believes youngster Shimron Hetmyer has the potential to become one of the greatest of all time.Heymer has been one of the players to watch out for s

thumb

Windies appoint interim head coach for Bangladesh series

An interim head coach has been appointed by West Indies, 'with immediate effect', ahead of their forthcoming series against Bangladesh.[caption id="attachment_108999" align="alignc

thumb

West Indies head coach suspended for two matches

West Indies head coach Stuart Law has been suspended for the initial two matches in the series against India.Law, after being fined full match fees (100%) and earning three demerit

thumb

Law terms Indian spin ideal preparation for Bangladesh tour

Bangladeshi batsmen might have bowed down to West Indian pace attack during their tour of Windies earlier this year. But when the Windies side are coming to Bangladesh as a return

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.