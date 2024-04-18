Stuart Law News
Stuart Law becomes new head coach of USA
Former Australia cricketer StuartLaw has been hired as the new head coach of the USA men's team ahead of the T20World Cup. Basically, this big decision ofthe USA Cricket Board in f
Bangladesh youths preparing for South Africa series
Despite winning the 2020 YouthWorld Cup under the leadership of Akbar Ali, the Bangladesh U-19 team could notcome close to the expectations in the 2022 World Cup. Bangladesh have a
Bangla Tigers named Tatenda Taibu as assistant coach
Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan and vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan will play for the same team in thisyear’s Abu Dhabi T10 league. Former Zimbabwean cricketer Tatenda Taibu h
No Ariful in Bangladesh U-19 squad for Pakistan tour
Participating as the defendingchampions, the Bangladesh Under-19 team's last World Cup was a nightmare.Batter Ariful Islam was brilliant though the rest performed poorly. Arifulaga
Stuart Law is appointed as Bangladesh U19 Coach
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is ready to appoint Stuart Law as the next U19 head coach. The post became vacant following the departure of Naved Newaz, who decided to join the Sri L
Stuart Law, Wasim Jaffer favourites to become Bangladesh U-19 team coaches
Bangladesh won the Under-19 WorldCup in 2020. However, the last edition wasn’t good for the Tigers as they wereknocked out in the quarter-final stage. Coach Naveed Nawaz, who won t
Stuart Law named interim Afghanistan head coach
Stuart Law has been appointed as Afghanistan's head coach for the limited-overs tour of Bangladesh that will begin at the end of this month.Law, who has one Test and 54 ODIs agains
Bangla Tigers add Law, Nixon, Tait as coaches
Bangla Tigers have appointed new coaches ahead of the next Abu Dhabi T10 League season.Stuart Law, the Australian who has coached Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies in internati
Hetmyer could be once-in-a-generation cricketer: Stuart Law
Former Windies coach Stuart Law believes youngster Shimron Hetmyer has the potential to become one of the greatest of all time.Heymer has been one of the players to watch out for s
Windies appoint interim head coach for Bangladesh series
An interim head coach has been appointed by West Indies, 'with immediate effect', ahead of their forthcoming series against Bangladesh.[caption id="attachment_108999" align="alignc
West Indies head coach suspended for two matches
West Indies head coach Stuart Law has been suspended for the initial two matches in the series against India.Law, after being fined full match fees (100%) and earning three demerit
Law terms Indian spin ideal preparation for Bangladesh tour
Bangladeshi batsmen might have bowed down to West Indian pace attack during their tour of Windies earlier this year. But when the Windies side are coming to Bangladesh as a return