Sobhana Mostary News
Bangladesh become runners-up in ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

Bangladesh's dream has beenshattered by losing to India in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup final.Bangladesh Emerging Cricket Team led by Lata Mondal has to be satisfied withbeing

BCB announces squad for ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB), the country's cricket governing body, has announced Bangladesh's squadfor the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup organized by the Asian Cricket Counci

BCB announces women's team for New Zealand tour

Bangladesh women's cricket teamis going to New Zealand to play a bilateral series for the first time. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad ahead of this to

Bangladesh women's team reach final of T20 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for main stage

Bangladesh women’s team beatThailand women’s team by 11 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women'sT20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the final. At the same time, the Tigers hav

Sobhana Mostary ready to set new record in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Sobhana Mostary, is set to become the youngest woman cricketer in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be starting in Australia from February 21 this month.In an interview giv

