Suresh Raina thinks Shubman Gill will be India's next captain
Former India cricketer SureshRaina recently named the player who will head the Indian national cricket teamafter experienced opener Rohit Sharma. Suresh Raina passed up Hardik Pand
Tewatia - Rashid's late blitz takes Gujrat home in a thriller of a chase
Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G
IPL 2024: Watch - Shubman Gill lost his cool after third umpire Nitin Menon didn't use ultra-edge technology while reviewing the decision
Shubman Gill engaged in a serious banter with on-field umpires after the third umpire, Nitin Menon decided to give not out without checking the ultra-edge technology. The incident
IPL 2024: Shubman Gill slams GT batters after their defeat to LSG
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill was not a happy man after the team succumbed to a 33-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in the match 21 of IPL 2024 atBharat Ratna Shri At
Some people have seasons, this player has years: Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill
After his impressive IPL 2024knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 4, former India opener Aakash Chopralauded Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill. After being assigned to
Shashank Singh pulls off a heist for Punjab Kings against Gujrat Titans
Punjab Kings beat Gujrat Titans by 3 wickets on Thursday (4th April) in a nail-biting finish. Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 61* off 29 balls was the highlight behind their victory
Rishabh Pant fined for slow over rate
India's star wk-batter and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined for slow over rate. It happened in the fixture against Chennai Super Kings where his side beat CSK by
Shubman Gill fined for slow-over rate
Indian prodigy Shubman Gill started his captaincy career with a bang as his side thumped Mumbai Indians by 6 runs to kick off the season. But he saw the different side of the coin
WATCH: When Virat Kohli celebrated Holi with Rohit Sharma and sang 'calm down'
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is currently busy prepping for the next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is slated to be held today night at M C
"It's all about holding your nerves" - Shubman Gill elated after registering first win as GT captain
There was relentless pressure straightaway on Shubman Gill's shoulders who had his task cut out when he was appointed the new captain of Gujarat Titans. The development came after
Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat
41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th
Rohit-Gill bat England out of Dharamsala test match
India have trounced England on day 2 yet again and kept their domination going on. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked centuries to put England under immense pressure. While debu