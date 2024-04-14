Shimron Hetmyer News
Happy I could help my team win: Hetmyer
Player of the match Shimron Hetmyer spoke after the match. His valuable cameo of 27 from 10 deliveries took his side Rajasthan Royals over the line.Hetmyer said about his mindset,
Hetmyer cameo takes Rajasthan home in a low scoring thriller
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets and got back to their winning ways. Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj marginalised Punjab Kings to 147. In reply,
West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form
Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 84* thumps Windies as India square the series by 2-2
India thrashed West Indies by 9 wickets and 3 overs to spare on Sunday (13th August) at Lauderhill, Florida. India chased down WI's competitive target 179 at ease. Credit to the op
Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs
Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and
New coach Daren Sammy wants Russell, Narine, Lewis, Hetmyer again in national team
The condition of West Indiescricket is not favourable. The two-time world champions were eliminated fromthe first round of the last T20 World Cup. The West Indies Cricket Board has
Rajasthan win a thriller against Punjab to keep their hope alive for the playoff race
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (19 May) in Dharmasala. Winning the toss RR opted to field first. Being put into bat
Shimron Hetmyer doesn't like easy situations: Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson played one heck of an innings against Gujarat Titans in the recently-concluded clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Shimron Hetmyer and
'It was sort of a revenge' - Shimron Hetmyer after RR's maiden win over GT in IPL
Rajasthan Royals' batter Shimron Hetmyer thrived in a nerve-racking situation during the game against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Shimron HetmyerThe West I
Dhoni tries but Rajasthan hold nerve to register 3-run win over Chennai
Rajasthan Royal's good form inthe ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) continue as they have grabbed theirthird win in the fourth match on Wednesday (April 12) against Chennai Super
IPL 2023: Sehwag slams Samson and Sangakkara for making a mistake
Rajasthan Royals crossed swords with the Punjab Kings in yesterday night's encounter in Guwahati. Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a whopping total of 197/4 in their designated q
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
Rajasthan Royals have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad with a big margin of 72 runs in the first match of the dayon Sunday (April 2) in Hyderabad. The whole match was dominated by theRa