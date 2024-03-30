
Scotland News
thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th

thumb

Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the

thumb

Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad

thumb

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24

Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have

thumb

Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket

Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno

thumb

Kyle Coetzer announces international retirement

Scotland'sKyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his retirement from

thumb

Doug Watson becomes Scotland's interim head coach

South African Watson, head coach of male performance for the Auckland Aces in New Zealand, will take over the reins on April 8 and remain in charge until July 31.Doug Watson, the A

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series

Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul

thumb

Calum MacLeod announces retirement from international cricket

Calum MacLeod, the man responsible for one of the greatest batting performances in Scottish cricket history, has announced his retirement from internationals.The 33-year-old has ma

thumb

Scotland vs New Zealand, 1st T20i, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 1st T20I of the New Zealand Tour of Scotland 2022 takes place between Scotland and New Zealand on 27 July 2022 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland.Scotland (SCO)

thumb

New Zealand tour of Scotland: squad, Fixtures, broadcast and venues details and everything you need to know

After clinching both the ODI and T20I series in Ireland, theNew Zealand cricket teamwill take on hosts Scotland in a short white-ball series featuring two T20Is and a one-off ODI s

