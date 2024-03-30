Scotland News
Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup
In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib
Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th
Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier
The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the
Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier
The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad
Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24
Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have
Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket
Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno
Kyle Coetzer announces international retirement
Scotland'sKyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his retirement from
Doug Watson becomes Scotland's interim head coach
South African Watson, head coach of male performance for the Auckland Aces in New Zealand, will take over the reins on April 8 and remain in charge until July 31.Doug Watson, the A
Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series
Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul
Calum MacLeod announces retirement from international cricket
Calum MacLeod, the man responsible for one of the greatest batting performances in Scottish cricket history, has announced his retirement from internationals.The 33-year-old has ma
Scotland vs New Zealand, 1st T20i, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 1st T20I of the New Zealand Tour of Scotland 2022 takes place between Scotland and New Zealand on 27 July 2022 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland.Scotland (SCO)
New Zealand tour of Scotland: squad, Fixtures, broadcast and venues details and everything you need to know
After clinching both the ODI and T20I series in Ireland, theNew Zealand cricket teamwill take on hosts Scotland in a short white-ball series featuring two T20Is and a one-off ODI s