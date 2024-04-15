Reece Topley News
Records in tatters as SRH boss RCB at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own record of highest team total - 277, as they posted 287 against RCB on Monday (15th April). Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Kl
Brydon Carse replaces injured Reece Topley in England's World Cup squad
Brydon Carse, a right-arm fastbowler, has been added to England's World Cup 2023 roster as a substitute forReece Topley, a pace bowler who sustained an injury.Carse is scheduled to
Reece Topley ruled out of ICC ODI World Cup 2023
The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that Reece Topley has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India. Topley suffered a fracture in his le
Topley may miss rest of the World Cup matches, Archer not a replacement for him
Reece Topley's unfortunatehistory with injuries has struck again, as he will likely miss the rest ofEngland's World Cup campaign due to a suspected broken finger. Although Englandc
Malan masterclass before Reece Topley's 4 fer steamroll Bangladesh by 137 runs
England have steamrolled Bangladesh by 137 runs on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan's outstanding 140 aided by Root's majestic 82 helped England post an indomitable tota
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Mahedi comes in for Mahmudullah
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC ODI World Cup match against England on Tuesday(October 10) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh have made one changeto their si
Litton Das suffers unfortunate dismissal in World Cup warm-up game
Bangladesh opener Litton Dassuffered an unfortunate out in the ongoing warm-up match against England.Litton was not out according to the laws of cricket even though the ball hitthe
Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 thumps New Zealand as England square the series by 1-1
England have beaten New Zealand by 79 runs on Sunday (10th September) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 off just 78 deliveries followed by Reece Topley'
IPL 2023: RCB signs Wayne Parnell in replacement for injured Reece Topley
Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed South African pace bowling all-rounder Wayne Parnell to replace the injured Reece Topley.Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed South Afric
SA20 will be a setup for the IPL, says Reece Topley
Ahead of the inaugural edition of SA20, England's fast bowler Reece Topley, who will play for Durban's Super Giants, felt the restarted tournament will provide a good platform to j
7 Bangladesh cricketers including Shakib, Tamim, Litton register for PSL draft
A bunch of foreign cricketershave included their names in the players' draft of the eighth season ofPakistan Super League (PSL). Among them, there are 7 Bangladesh cricketers.They
England, Sri Lanka, UAE make forced changed to their T20 World Cup squad
England pacer Reece Topley, SriLanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka and bowler Dushmantha Chameera, UAE’s ZawarFarid have all been ruled out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to injur