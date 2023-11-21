ODI Cricket News
ICC introduce the Stop Clock to speed up ODI and T20I cricket
The International Cricket Council held a meeting on Tuesday where board members discussed several agenda items including cricket in Sri Lanka, gender eligibility rules and the intr
Rohit Sharma overtake AB de Villiers record to hits most sixes in a calendar year in ODIs
Indian national cricket team captain and explosive opener Rohit Sharma surpassed the South African national cricket team with great batsman AB de Villiers to set the record for mos
Hassan Ali achieves ODI milestone match against New Zealand
Pakistan medium-fast bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets in the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Al
Naveen ul Haq to retire from ODIs after 2023 World Cup
Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the end of the upcoming World Cup in India.On Wednesday, September 27, Afghanistan national
Babar Azam breaks Kohli's another record in ODI's
Pakistani captain Babar Azam has once again made his mark in the record books, this time surpassing a milestone previously achieved by India's Virat Kohli.Pakistan captain Babar Az
Haris Rauf achieves milestone in ODI cricket
Fast bowler Haris Rauf today became the third fastest Pakistani bowler to pick 50 ODI wickets in the ongoing game against Bangladesh in the Super Four Stage of Asia Cup 2023.Right-
Babar Azam makes another world record
Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, made history again by setting another record in One Day International (ODI) cricket.Babar Azam, the leader of the Pakistan cri
Naseem Shah breaks world record in first ODI against New Zealand
Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah broke the world record for most wickets after the first six ODI games of his career.Naseem Shah's performance in the first ODI against New Zealand a
Shakib Al Hasan completes his 7,000 ODI runs
Shakib Al Hasan completed his 7,000 ODI runs against Ireland in the first ODI. In Curtis Campher's 20th over Shakib nudged the ball to mid off for a single and reached the milest
Moeen Ali hints retirement from ODI cricket after 2023 World Cup
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hinted he will retire from ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup. Speaking on the sidelines of the Bangladesh series, Ali explained his dilemma.The
Ben Duckett is ready to play for England in all three formats
England batter Ben Duckett, 28, has shown he is ready to seize any opportunity that presents itself to represent England in all three cricket formats.England opener Ben Duckett enj
Shaun Marsh announces his retirement from First Class and ODI cricket
Marsh, who today announced his immediate retirement from first class and one-day cricket four months shy of his 40th birthday, will rightly be remembered as a West Australian legen