Naveen-ul-Haq News
Mustafizur Rahman- the best death bowler till now in IPL 2024
Mustafizur Rahman is enjoyinghimself immensely in the IPL. He is significantly contributing to the team'striumph through his outstanding performance. This left-arm pacer has domina
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli hits a stunning six off Naveen-ul-Haq in RCB vs LSG match
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli hogged the limelight after he smashed a scintillating straight six off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling during the 15th match of IPL 2024 between RCB and LSG
Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb to receive restricted NOCs as ACB softens sanctions
On Monday, January 8th, theAfghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially declared that sanctions againstthree players—Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman had beenmod
BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC
The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg
Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out
The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb
ILT20 bans Naveen-ul-Haq for 20 months
Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haqhas been banned for 20 months for violating the terms of the International T20League (ILT20) of the United Arab Emirates. The cricketer will not be a
Tomorrow could be the last game of cricket for England: Malan
The ongoing ICC ODI World Cup isalmost at its end. Three teams have already reached the semi-finals. Eliminationshave been confirmed for four groups. Among the remaining three team
Naveen-ul-Haq not changing ODI retirement plans
Naveen-ul-Haq confirmed that he would not extend his ODI career even as Afghanistan put on a thrilling show in India, beating former champions England and Pakistan within a week.St
Virat Kohli Requests the Arun Jaitley Stadium crowd to stop booing Naveen-ul-Haq
India won their secondconsecutive game in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 by defeating Afghanistan byeight wickets in Delhi. Rohit Sharma struck a blazing century and Virat Kohlisco
Live: Bangladesh bowl first against Afghanistan
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third match of the ongoing ICC World Cup on Saturday (October 7) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh select playing XI with five
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is
Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haqhas been ruled out of the upcoming two-match T20I series against Bangladesh.Afghanistan is the most dominant inthe T20 format among the three formats
Naveen-ul-Haq shares cryptic post after RCB fail to qualify for playoffs
Lucknow Super Giants' fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq made the headlines once again after he took a dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore after they failed to qualify for the playoffs in th