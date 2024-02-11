Marco Jansen News
Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title
Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema
Elgar, Rabada star to thump India by an innings and 32 runs
South Africa outclassed India by an innings and 32 runs on Thursday (28th December) and finished the boxing day test only inside 3 days. Kagiso Rabada's ruthless bowling both in fi
Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final
South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk
Watch: Marco Jansen dismisses Imam-ul-Haq with a gem of a delivery
South African cricket team are locking horns with the Pakistan cricket team in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The game is currently being held
World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen gets rid of Abdullah Shafique with a short ball
Pakistan's opening batsman Abdullah Shafique had a bad day at the office as he departed for a cheap score against South Africa in the 26th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023
Klaasen - Jansen brutal hitting obliterates England by a mammoth 229 runs
South Africa have steamrolled over England and have beaten by a mammoth 229 runs on Saturday (21st October) at Wankhede Stadium. Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 109 off just 67 deliv
Marco Jansen's all rounder brilliance snatches the series away from Australia
South Africa thumped Australia by 122 runs to take the series [3-2] after being put into 0-2. Aiden Markram's outstanding 93 and some late bursts from Marco Jansen [47 off only 23]
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC
One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the
Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar debuts, Marco-Duan become first twins to play in IPL
A couple of records were made inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday. After father, Sachin Tendulkar, sonArjun Tendulkar put on the jersey of Mumbai Indians. Besides, two twin
Harry Brook's century powers SRH to a 23-run win against KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) havedefeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in a high-scoring match onFriday (April 14) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.SRH started off the inningsexpl
Buttler, Malan, Archer star in England's consolation third ODI win
England beat South Africa by 59runs in the last match of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday. However,South Africa win the series by 2-1.South African captain TembaBavuma won t
Bavuma century, Miller blitz help South Africa to pull off stunning win against England
South Africa have won the ODIseries beating England by 5 wickets with one match in hand. The hosts chaseddown the target of 343 runs with 5 balls to spare in the second ODI at Mang