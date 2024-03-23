Mahmudul Hasan Joy News
White and red ball are just colors: Hemp
There was a time when Test andODI teams were identical. After the advent of T20 cricket, three types of teamsare now seen in three formats. There is much talk, much research about
Our target was to score 350 or 380 runs in the first innings: Joy
England's ‘Bazball’ style ofcricket has changed the nature of Test cricket. Gradually almost every team isgetting used to aggressive batting. The Bangladesh team also managed to sc
I'm a little surprised: Joy on Shanto's dismissal
Najmul Hossain Shanto was set onthe wicket and scoring runs fluently. But all of a sudden, he lost his wicketto part-time spinner Glenn Phillips, that too in a full-toss ball. At t
Glenn Phillips runs riot as his 4 wicket haul decimates Bangladesh to 310-9 after day 1
Bangladesh finished their day at 310-9. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty 86 and Nurul Hasan Sohan's quick-fire 29 helped Bangladesh cruise pass 300 mark. On the other hand, New Zealand'
BCB announces Emerging Team for Sri Lanka tour
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has named Mahmudul Hasan Joy as the captain of the 18-member BangladeshEmerging Squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. Besides, the full tour schedule o
Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win
The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga
Mahmudul Hasan Joy's majestic hundred propels Bangladesh into semifinal of Emerging Asia Cup
Bangladesh A thumped Afghanistan A by 21 runs to reach the semifinal of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday (18th July) at P Sara Oval, Colombo.Winning the toss Bangladesh
Soumya performs well but Bangladesh emerging team lose warm-up game
Soumya Sarkar got a chance to showhis potential again by getting a chance in the squad of the emerging team.Before the start of the Emerging Asia Cup, he played against Afghanistan
Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t
Hathurusingha impresses with Zakir and Joy's performance
After Chandika Hathurusinghabecame the head coach, Bangladesh played the first Test against Ireland. OpenerZakir Hasan was not in that only Test. Hathurusingha saw Zakir for the fi
Bangladesh script a record breaking win over Afghanistan
Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan with their biggest ever win in test cricket and also the biggest win in terms of runs in 21st century. Bangladesh won the only test against Afghanist
Bangladesh on the verge of victory after third day
Bangladesh are on the verge ofvictory in the Dhaka Test against Afghanistan. Chasing the target of 662 runsset by Bangladesh, the visiting team lost the wickets of the two openers