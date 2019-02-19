List A cricket News
Oman bowled out for 24, fourth lowest List A total
Oman were bowled out for 24 in 17.1 overs, the 4th lowest score in List A cricket. The match has been taken place at Al Amarat.Later, Scotland chased down the target in 3.2 overs.
Rohit is the 4th fastest Indian to reach 10,000 runs in List-A cricket
India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma is playing a different level of cricket altogether. He usually starts off the game at a sedate pace and once he sets, he switches to next gear.
Zimbabwe suffer big loss to Netherlands
Zimbabwe have been handed a big loss by Netherlands in the last of the three-match List A series at The Hague on Saturday. They had lost to Scotland in an ODI two weeks ago.Netherl