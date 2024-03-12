Lahiru Kumara News
Sri Lanka announce their ODI squad for the upcoming Bangladesh series
Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the 3 match ODI series starts from 13th March at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Sri Lanka have handed a recall to Kamindu Mendis in t
Dushmantha Chameera replace injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka Squad
Lahiru Kumara's World Cup journey ended due to a left thigh injury he sustained during a training session in Pune, the venue for Sri Lanka's upcoming match against Afghanistan on M
Lahiru Kumara rips through England's batting lineup as Sri Lanka thrash England
Sri Lanka thumped the world champions England by 8 wickets and 24 overs to spare on Thursday (26th October) at Chinnaswamy. Lahiru Kumara's 3 wicket haul before Nissanka and Sadeer
Live: Sri Lanka bat first against Australia in Lucknow
Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to bat first against Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup on Monday(October 16) in Lucknow.Kusal Mendis will act as thecaptain for the rest of
Wanindu Hasaranga misses out Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad
Sri Lanka has announced a15-member squad just a day ago before the Asia Cup starts. Star all-rounder WaninduHasaranga, who is suffering from injury, is not in the squad. However, K
Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL
A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das
Dimuth Karunaratne a fitness doubt for Sri Lanka's first Test against Pakistan
Sri Lanka Test captain DimuthKarunaratne is doubtful for the opening Test against Pakistan owing to ahamstring injury. Over the following 48 hours in Colombo, he will be putthrough
Arachchige named replacement as Kumara ruled out of the World Cup Qualifiers
Sri Lanka yet again lose another player to injury in the World Cup Qualifiers for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the rest of tourn
Wanindu Hasaranga's magical spell crushes down Oman
Sri Lanka crushed Oman with their all guns in match number 11 on Friday (23rd June). Sri Lanka won the match by a massive margin of 10 wickets.After winning the toss Sri Lanka opte
Hasaranga's 6 wicket haul crushes UAE in qualifiers
Sri Lanka thumped United Arab Emirates in the 3rd match of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualification match by a massive margin of 175 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga's magnificent 6 wicket haul
Kohli's devastating 166* helps India whitewash Sri Lanka, set new world record in ODIs
Sri Lanka succumb to a world-recorddefeat against India in the last match of the three-match ODI series. India beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 317runs, which is the biggest in O
KL Rahul, bowlers star in India's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 4 wicketsin the second match of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (January 12). Asa result of this victory, India win the series with one match in hand