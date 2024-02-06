Khushdil Shah News
Pakistan cricketers to leave BPL on February 7
When the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is getting excited, Pakistani cricketers are preparing to leaveBPL. Meanwhile, despite the many requests of the cricketers, the PakistanCric
Comilla Victorians sign Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Zaman Khan, Noor Ahmad
Comilla Victorians have beensigning one star cricketer after another to retain the title of BangladeshPremier League (BPL). This time Pakistan star pacer Naseem Shah has been signe
PSL 8: Khushdil Shah fined for violating PCB Code of Conduct
Multan Sultans' Khushdil Shah has been fined 10 percent of the match fee for a level 1 violation of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Staff during his side's match
PCB recalls Pakistan players from BPL
Some Pakistani cricketers areplaying the ongoing season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from thebeginning. Some joined the team later. This time there are fivePakistani crickete
Naseem Shah's fiery bowling hands Comilla Victorians big win
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has registereda scintillating performance on his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) debut.Comilla Victorians beat Dhaka Dominators by a big margin of 60 run
Nasir tries but Rizwan, Khushdil half centuries bring easy win for Comilla
Defending champions ComillaVictorians had a nightmare start to the 9th edition of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Imrul Kayes-led team went on the back foot after losing threec
Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023
Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w
Shakib stars in Barishal's win as Comilla register third straight loss
Comilla Victorians have losttheir third straight match in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday(January 14) in Chattogram. Fortune Barishal beat them by 12 runs. ComillaV
Towhid Hridoy stars again in Sylhet's third-straight win
Sylhet Strikers have maintainedtheir hundred percent success rate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theybeat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in the first match of the day on
BPL 2023: Comilla Victorians add English all-rounder Josh Cobb
England all-rounder Josh Cobb hasbeen roped in by reigning champions Comilla Victorians for the upcoming BangladeshPremier League (BPL) season. The franchises of BPL are taking sta
BPL 2023: Mohammad Salahuddin named as Comilla Victorians head coach
Comilla Victorians have appointedMohammad Salahuddin as the head coach for the upcoming season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Comilla won the title under Salahuddin in the
BPL 2023: Comilla Victorians include Pakistan's new face Abrar Ahmed
Comilla Victorians have pickedone more cricketer before the players’ draft of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). The three-time champion Comilla's team is dominated by Pakistanicr