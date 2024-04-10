Josh Tongue News
Josh Tongue refocused on the near future with Nottinghamshire
Josh Tongue reflects on hiseventful summer last year, acknowledging the rapidity of his ascent and thechallenges he faced with injuries. These experiences have instilled in theEngl
Matthew Potts replaces Injured josh Tongue for West Indies white ball tour
Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean next month after sustaining an injury during England Lions' ongoing training camp in the United Arab Em
England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour
England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad
Chris Jordan Replaces Injured Josh Tongue In England's T20I Squad
Fast bowler Josh Tongue was ruled out of the T20Is against New Zealand due to injury and was replaced by Chris Jordan for the four-game series.England have suffered an injury decli
Ben Stokes returns as England name ODI and T20I squad for New Zealand series
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes makeshis comeback in the ODI format as England name 15-member squad for New ZealandODIs and T20Is at home in the next month.Stokes reverses his decision
England name unchanged XI for fifth Ashes Test
Veteran seamers James Andersonand Stuart Broad keep their place as England have named an unchanged XI for thefifth and final men's Ashes Test at The Kia Oval on Thursday.Anderson,
Khawaja stands tall with a fifty as Australia have a lead of 221 after day 3 of Lord's test
Australia stretched lead as Khawaja and Smith on the crease. Australia are leading England by 221 runs after a rain irrupting day 3.Khawaja got his fifty and looks comfortable to f
Australia on commanding position after day 1 in Lords test
Australia in commanding position after day one in Lords test. They added 337 runs losing 5 wickets. Travis Head, David Warner and Steve Smith got fifties and that helped Australia
Ben Stokes impresses with Josh Tongue's performance
England pacer Josh Tongue took 5wickets in the debut match. England also won the match by 10 wickets againstIreland.Tongue had never been called upto the England squad before the I
Ben Stokes creates bizarre record in Test against Ireland
Ben Stokes, captain of theEngland test team, set a peculiar milestone when he became the first captain inthe game's 145-year Test history to claim victory without contributing with
Debutant Josh Tongue's five wicket haul propels England to their comprehensive victory over Ireland
The Bazball inspired England thumped Ireland in the only test at Lords on Saturday (3 June) by 10 wickets. They had chase only 12 in day 3 and England took only 4 balls to chase th
Josh Tongue keeps his place as England announce Ashes squad for first two Tests
For the opening two Ashes Tests,England have named an unchanged squad from the ongoing Test against Ireland atLord's. They have kept the same 16-member team, including pacer Josh T