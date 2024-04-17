
Jalal Yunus News
BCB clears rumours about the arrival of coaches before Zimbabwe series

Prior to the second Test match ofthe series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's head coach Chandika Hathurusinghaleft for personal reasons and travelled to Australia. Following that, t

We want fresh Mustafizur, not tired Mustafizur: 'Fitness' main reason for Mustafizur's short IPL NOC

Bangladesh left-arm pacerMustafizur Rahman has not received an NOC for the entire IPL season because of Bangladesh’sseries against Zimbabwe. Jalal Yunus, head of cricket operations

BCB will review the performance of the Sri Lanka series

Despite doing well in ODI and T20 against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh could not do well in Tests. The Tigers were whitewashed by the Sri Lankans after losing the series by 2-0.Bangladesh

Why there's no match in Mirpur in Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series?

Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla NationalCricket Stadium, which has become the heart of cricket in the country, has gotthe name of 'Home of Cricket.' However, in the upcoming Sri Lanka serie

Taskin requests not to be considered for Sri Lanka Tests

Bangladesh cricket team has beenplaying continuously for a long time. In the year of ODI World Cup 2023, theyplayed several series at home and away. The 10th season of BPL started

BCB thinking of postponing Zimbabwe Tests

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)is considering postponing the Test series against Zimbabwe. BCB OperationsCommittee Chairman Jalal Yunus said this on Tuesday.Bangladesh Premier L

BCB to talk with Shakib and Tamim

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)wants to sit with not only Tamim Iqbal but also Shakib Al Hasan. BCB will wantto know his plans as captain. Along with that, the future of the nat

Shanto in plan of BCB for long-term captaincy option

Najmul Hossain Shanto is in the plansof the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in terms of leadership of the team. BCBOperations Chairman Jalal Yunus made it clear. BCB will plan long-

Tamim requests to exclude him from BCB central contract

Tamim Iqbal has been away frominternational cricket for quite some time. After getting fit before the WorldCup, Tamim did not play in the World Cup due to various complications. Th

BCB demands a spin coach for all men's team, women's team, U19 team

Whoever comes as a spin coach,will have to work with all the teams of Bangladesh. Not only the national teambut in particular the under-19 team and women's team cricketers also nee

Mahmudullah's door for T20 team open, Tamim's future to decide in January

Bangladesh veteran cricketerMahmudullah Riyad retired from the Test. After losing the leadership of the T20format, he did not get another chance in the team. He was even left out o

BCB wants Shakib to continue as captain in all 3 formats

Shakib Al Hasan once sought leavefrom the national team due to franchise cricket. It was Shakib who decided atthe end of his career to devote full attention to the national team an

