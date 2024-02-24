
Jack Leach News
thumb

Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery

England's off-spinner Jack Leachreturned home midway through the India tour due to a knee injury. He suffered aknee injury in the first match of the five-match Test series at Hyder

thumb

Jack Leach ruled out of India Tests

England spinner Jack Leach hasbeen ruled out of the rest of the India Test series due to a knee injury. Leachinjured his knee in Hyderabad in the first Test.Leach injured his knee

thumb

Shoaib Bashir to make his debut for England in second Test against India

English spinner Shoaib Bashir isgoing to make his debut in Visakhapatnam in the second match of the five-matchTest series between India and England. Besides, experienced pacer Jame

thumb

England announce playing XI for first Test against India

England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the

thumb

Moeen Ali confirms his retirement from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali hasdecided to bid farewell to Test cricket again. He announced his decision afterthe fifth Ashes Test.The 36-year-old was enticed outof his initial Te

thumb

Moeen Ali returns as England announce playing XI for first Ashes Test

Stuart Broad beat out Mark Woodfor the last slot in England's XI for Friday's first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.Broad will join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England's seam atta

thumb

I think it makes us stronger: Graeme Swann happy with Moeen Ali's return

Former England spinner GraemeSwann believes that England are in a stronger position than before after all-rounderMoeen Ali comes out of his retirement to replace the injured spinne

thumb

Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call

Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh

thumb

Jack Leach ruled out of Ashes due to back stress fracture

England have taken a major blow in the face of the Ashes ahead as key player Jack Leach has been ruled out of the entire series with a stress fracture in his back.On Sunday 4 June,

thumb

PCB appeals ICC's Rawalpindi pitch demerit point

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has filed an appeal against the ICC's decision to give a demerit point for theRawalpindi pitch that was used for the first Test against England last

thumb

Multan Test back in balance after Pakistan's fight back

The second Test between Pakistan and England could go either way on the fourth day after Pakistan fight back in reply to England’s stiff target on the third day in Multan.Res

thumb

England take control of second Test after bowlers wreak havoc

England took command of thesecond Test after an exhilarating day two when 13 wickets fell on a rapidlydeteriorating pitch with bowlers ensuring a massive first-innings lead for the

