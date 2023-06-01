IPL 2023 News
Ruturaj Gaikwad has a bright future when it comes to Indian cricket, says Wasim Akram
Legendary Pakistani pacesetter Wasim Akram has heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying he has a bright future ahead of him. CSK defeated Gujara
I couldn’t sleep, kept wondering what could I do different: Mohit Sharma after IPL final
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharmabowled brilliantly throughout the entire Indian Premier League (IPL). Mohit'scomeback after not getting a team in the IPL for a few consecutive sea
BCCI to plant 1,47,000 trees across the country for 294 dot balls in IPL playoffs
Trees will be planted with eachdot ball- even the number is not insignificant. 500 trees for each dot ball. TheBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took such a great initia
MS Dhoni to undergo tests for knee injury in Mumbai hospital
Following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) triumph in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, reports have now surfaced that franchise captain MS Dhoni is likely to undergo a series
Kevin Pietersen picks his team of IPL 2023
The sixteenth edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League came to a close recently. As many as 10 teams battled it out amongst themselves to qualify for the playoffs. The likes
Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from all forms of cricket
India batter Ambati Rayudu hasdeclared his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket within 24 hours ofretiring from IPL. This middle-order batter ended his 23-year cricket caree
Richest Cricket Board's amuses fans with his tricks to dry pitch in IPL final
The rain continued tointerfere the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) even on reserve day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fa
Hardik Pandya reacts to GT's heartbreaking defeat to CSK in IPL 2023 final
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya must be really proud of the team's overall performance ever since the franchise was newly inducted into the competition. The Ahmedabad-based fr
All you need to know about IPL 2023 awards and prize money
The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League came to a close, in what turned out to be the best climax in the history of the competition. The two best teams locked horns with
Top youngsters in IPL 2023
India are well-known for making newcricketers. A large part of those who don the Indian jersey in internationalcricket, step on the stage of international cricket only after doing
IPL 2023: Top 10 highest run-scorers
After a long two months of greatsacrifice, the curtain has come down on this season of Indian Premier League (IPL).All the matches full of excitement, thrill, and anxiety have been
Jadeja’s clutch performance helps CSK win their 5th title in a last ball thriller in the final
Chennai Super Kings win a last ball thriller against Gujrat Titans to win 4th IPL title. Openers and Jadeja's clutch performance helped them topple Gujrat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tu