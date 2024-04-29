iCC T20 World Cup 2024 News
New Zealand, South Africa unveil jerseys for T20 World Cup 2024
In anticipation of this year'sICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the WestIndies beginning on June 1, New Zealand and South Africa have revealed their
I don’t think he’s good enough to bat at No. 7 in a World Cup side: Moody on Jadeja
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody has expressed doubts about Ravindra Jadeja's ability to perform asIndia's No.7 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Moody believes that thispos
Shaheen Shah Afridi gives update about Haris Rauf's injury
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf,who started bowling again in the nets three days ago, is making a cautiousrecovery. During a post-match presentation following Pakistan's fifth T20I
Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli's opening role may open room for Dube and Rinku in playing XI
Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan believes that that Rinku Singh might not get a chance in the playing XIif Virat Kohli doesn't open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup. D
Chris Gayle challenges Usain Bolt to sprint race
West Indian batting star ChrisGayle issued a "warning" to Usain Bolt on Thursday, challenging theJamaican sprint hero to a 100-metre race after the latter took his wicketduring a f
Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu
Navjot Singh Sidhu offers advice to coach Rahul Dravid on winning T20 World Cup title
India's last victory in an ICCTrophy occurred in 2013. India hasn't won an ICC trophy in 11 years since MSDhoni and his side won the Champions Trophy in England. Instead, they've h
'Champion' Kuldeep Yadav is a sure bet to play in the T20 World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar applaudedKuldeep Yadav for his outstanding performance against Gujarat Titans. Theex-Indian cricketer expressed his belief that Kuldeep is currently performingat h
No Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Virendar Sehwag's T20 World Cup playing XI
Former cricketer Virender Sehwagselected his India XI for the Twenty20 World Cup, however star all-rounder HardikPandya was left out.There is less than a week tillIndia's T20 World
Toffee to stream 6 ICC tournaments in next two years
Not just the T20 World Cup, butall of the games from the following six ICC tournaments may be watchedseparately on Banglalink's digital entertainment platform Toffee. Banglalinkmad
Warner thinks 'anchor' role will be needed in upcoming T20 World Cup
Australia opener David Warner hasunderlined the necessity of having an "anchor" in the squad on slowfields in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the WestIn
Adam Gilchrist backs Shivam Dube to be the ‘’dark horse’’ in T20 World Cup
As the Board of Control forCricket in India (BCCI) prepares to confirm India's T20 World Cup 2024 roster,the cricket community's excitement builds. Adam Gilchrist, a former Austral