Mushfiqur's fifty drives Prime Bank to a massive win over Gazi Tyres
Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by a massive margin of 141 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim brought up a brilliant fifty with the bat. Sheikh Mahadi Hasan had a fantas
Miraz-Zakir-Hasan improved in the ICC ranking
The Tigers lost the Test series against Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis became the player of the series by playing excellently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan also hit Fifties. All of t
Zakir Hasan impresses with Hasan Mahmud's bowling
Hasan Mahmud's bowling isBangladesh's most promising feature in the upcoming Chattogram Test. In hismaiden Test, Hasan demonstrated his bowling charisma in the second innings aswel
Andre Adams impressed by Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh fast bowling coach Andre Adams spoke to the press after the end of Day 1 in the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.Adams was impressed by debutant Hasan Mahmud. h
Hasan Mahmud named as the replacement of Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Tanzim Hasan Sakib will miss the third and decider ODI due to hamstring injury. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud got call in place of Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has
All round brilliance from Opu and firing bowling from Hasan Mahmud hand Prime Bank a thumping win over Shinepukur
Prime Bank Cricket club thumped Shinepukur Cricket Club by 71 runs on Monday (11th March) at Fatullah Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium. Hasan Mahmud's 4 fer helped Prime Bank to cruis
Shakib's void was fulfilled by Babar in the team, says Hasan
Rangpur Riders won against SylhetStrikers in the first match of the day in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).By batting first, Sylhet made a collection of 120 runs. In reply, Ran
Hasan Mahmud dreaming of playing in IPL
Pacer Hasan Mahmud did not have agood time in recent times. He could not perform well, on the contrary, he losthis place in the main XI. But Hasan wants to turn around well. He wan
Rony Talukdar, Hasan Mahmud included in PSL draft
2 more cricketers from Bangladeshhave registered their names in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. They areHasan Mahmud and Rony Talukdar. These 2 cricketers from Bangladesh ha
Nannu exlplains reasons behind Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud's inclusion in Test squad
Bangladesh will play home seriesagainst New Zealand at the end of this month. Several changes were made to thesquad announced for the two-Test series. Chief selector Minhajul Abedi
Uncapped Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad called up for New Zealand Tests
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.Pacer Hasan Mahmud and spinner Hasan Murad have been called up in th
Live: Netherlands bat first, Taskin back in Bangladesh squad
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup match at the Eden Gardensin Kolkata on Saturday (October 28).Both the teams have made