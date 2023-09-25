Guyana Amazon Warriors News
Imran Tahir thanks Ravi Ashwin after leading Guyana to maiden CPL title win
Experienced leg-spinner Imran Tahir was seen venting out someflashes of raw emotions after leading Guyana Amazon Warriors to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title triumph. At
Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023
The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two
Azam Khan Signs for Guyana Amazon Warriors in $120,000 Deal in CPL 2023
Azam Khan is the highest-paid Pakistani cricketer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors on an attractive $120,000 contract.Azam Kh
Hetmyer dropped from T20 World Cup squad due to flight miss
After missing his flight toAustralia, Shimron Hetmyer has been shockingly omitted from the West Indiessquad for the T20 World Cup and two-match T20I series against Australia thiswe
Guyana crash to 108 all out as Barbados reach the CPL 2022 final
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan’s Guyana Amazon Warriors have succumbed to a big defeat of 87 runs againstBarbados Royals in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier
Shakib's Guyana to face Barbados in CPL playoffs
After Shakib Al Hasan joined, thefortunes of Guyana Amazon Warriors changed overnight in the Caribbean PremierLeague (CPL). Guyana, who were about to knock out of the tournament wi
Shakib stars in win as Guyana Amazon Warriors secure top-two finish
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has been in good form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His team GuyanaAmazon Warriors got an easy win against Barbados Royals with
Today was the night for me: Shakib
Shakib Al Hasan had a great nightin Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 on Saturday. His team Guyana AmazonWarriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders to seal the playoffs. And in the
Shakib's all-round brilliance takes Guyana to playoffs
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan showed his worth again as his brilliant all-round performancesecured the win against Trinbago Knight Riders on Saturday (September 24) as
Shakib falls for golden duck but instrumental with bowling in Guyana's second straight win
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has joined Guyana Amazon Warriors a few days ago. A team that was atthe bottom from the start, with two consecutive wins after Shakib's a
Odean Smith Smashes 5 Sixes In A Single Over in CPL
West Indian cricketers continue to master the shortest format of the game. Time and time again, the Windies players have dominated the T20 format and shown how successful they can
Guyana register second win in their seventh match, Shakib takes one wicket
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan joined the team and saw his team Guyana Amazon Warriors win acrucial victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Guyana defeated Shaki