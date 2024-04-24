David Warner News
Warner thinks 'anchor' role will be needed in upcoming T20 World Cup
Australia opener David Warner hasunderlined the necessity of having an "anchor" in the squad on slowfields in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the WestIn
Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why David Warner is Not Playing In DC v GT IPL 2024 Match
As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for a crucial match against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, they face a setback with the absence of their form
David Warner uncertain for Delhi's next match
Delhi Capitals (DC) coach RickyPonting has stated that they are keeping their fingers crossed for DavidWarner's availability for the encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) after the
"Nice to have them in the pocket" - Mitchell Starc after picking up the wickets of his fellow Australian mates
Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday (3rd April) in a high scoring affair. Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg 85 off 39 deliveries, Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Mukesh, Khaleel show excellence with the ball as DC beat table toppers CSK by 20 runs
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.
David Warner touches Chris Gayle to score most number of fifties in T20 Cricket
Australia's pocket sized dynamo David Warner smashed a magnificent fifty to touch the Universe Boss Chris Gayle on scoring most number of half centuries in T20 Cricket. David Warne
David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100
Warner to miss third T20I, Smith to open the innings for Australia
David Warner will miss the third T20I after injuring his muscle. CA narrated in a statement that he'll not be in the xi for the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Auckland
Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 helps WI thump Australia by 37 runs to have a consolation win
West Indies have beaten Australia by 37 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 off only 29 deliveries and Sherfane Rutherford's 67 o
I'm just going to play my own way: Green on batting at No. 4 in Tests
After the retirement of DavidWarner, the responsibility of Australia's opening has fallen on the shouldersof Steve Smith. All-rounder Cameron Green is waiting to play at Smith's No
The story behind Warner's baggy green cap reveals
The mystery of Warner's missingbaggy green hat is finally solved. Originally, Warner's backpack came with therest of the backpack. The Sydney match was Warner'sfarewell Test. Where
Steve Smith reveals reason behind his desire to open in Tests
Australian opener David Warner announcedretirement from Test cricket. Steve Smith has been chosen as the new opener forthe upcoming West Indies series. Many people were surprised t