Avesh Khan News
Hetmyer cameo takes Rajasthan home in a low scoring thriller
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets and got back to their winning ways. Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj marginalised Punjab Kings to 147. In reply,
Avesh Khan added to India squad for second Test
Avesh Khan, a fast bowler who hasnot yet been capped, has joined India's team for the second Test match againstSouth Africa. This comes only one day after South Africa defeated Ind
Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games
India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia
IPL match stopped as Hyderabad fans throw bottles at Lucknow dugout
The match between SunrisersHyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) onSaturday witnessed a scene for which no one was prepared. Hyderabad fans wereso f
Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc
Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed, survives 15 overs with fractured forearm
India batter Hanuma Vihari createsa new headline by batting with one hand. He has been a hero with the bat when he’s supposedto be in the hospital. Even though he is right-handed,
Avesh Khan ruled out of Asia Cup, Deepak Chahar replaces him
Pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the rest of the Asian Cup due to a fever-related illness, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Tuesday. Sear Deepak Chahar, wh
India whitewash Zimbabwe with a thrilling win in last ODI
Zimbabwe have given India a toughtest in the last ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (August 21) in Harare.But in the end, they lost by 13 runs as well as the series by 3-0. A
Big blow for India as Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup
Indian national team have been hitwith a big blow as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming AsiaCup due to a back injury. This year’s Asia Cup will be held on Augus
You can't judge a player on the account of 1 or 2 games: Avesh
Team India once again responded with a sensational win over Proteas in the fourth T20I in Rajkot. The Men in Blue won the game by a huge margin of 82 runs and levelled the series a
"This bowler has a lot of talent" - Gautam Gambhir praises Avesh Khan
The former Indian cricketer and the coach of Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir has come up with a statement on Avesh Khan. The right-arm pacer has played the first T20I against
Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
Royal Challengers Bangalore areset to play their second qualifier match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday(May 27). Before that, wicket-keeperbatsman Dinesh Karthik escaped punishm