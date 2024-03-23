Andrew Flintoff News
Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024
Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series
Andrew Flintoff to join England's coaching panel in West Indies
Andrew Flintoff will return toEngland's coaching staff for the forthcoming T20 series against the WestIndies.Flintoff will not be part of thegroup for the one-day international ser
Ben Stokes hits most sixes in the history of Ashes
On Saturday, England captain BenStokes made history by becoming the batter with the most sixes in a singleAshes series against archrivals Australia. During England's fifth and fina
Andrew Flintoff taken to hospital after car crash during Top Gear filming
Former England all-rounder AndrewFlintoff has a different passion for cars. But that car brings danger again andagain for him. This is the second time that he has been involved in
Remembering some former Ashes heroes
The Ashes is one of the most highly anticipated events on the sporting calendar,especially if you’re English or Australian,but also if you’re an avid fan of cricket a
Top 10 least loved overseas cricketers in India
The gentlemen's game is more than a sport and the fans celebrate it as a festival in India. They react to the players and exchange a lot of conversation even after the end of the g
"I will rip your neck off!"- Yuvraj Singh opens up on heated banter with Flintoff
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has produced truly golden moments in his heydays. The elegant southpaw has entertained the fans with blistering sixes and the one that stays fo
Shakib overwhelmed by Wisden's 'MVP' recognition
Wisden Magazine is known as the bible of cricket. Recently, it has given a unique recognition to Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Wisden has named Shakib as the second most
Shakib Al Hasan rated as 2nd MVP of 21st Century in ODI
After the inception of cricket, an uncountable number of players has appeared in the game. But some of them have kept legacy to be remembered for. Cricket has going at its best in
'You almost ended my son's career', Chris Broad to Yuvraj after six sixes
It was the story of the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup. Angered by the sledging of English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj Singh slapped Stuart Broad brutally in batting. He made histo