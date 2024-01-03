Agha Salman News
Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan's heroics help Pakistan post 313 after day one in pink test
Pakistan had a strong day in the Pink test's first day as they posted a competitive 313 runs on the board. Mohammad Rizwan's 88, lower order batter Aameer Jamal's blitzkrieg 82 and
Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes
Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has
Mujeeb's late heroic goes in vain as Pakistan clean sweep Afghanistan
Pakistan thumped Afghanistan by 59 runs on Saturday (26th August) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Fifties from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and a three wicket haul from Shadab K
Noman Ali runs riot through the Lankan batting lineup to help Pakistan cleansweep Sri Lanka
Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs on Thursday (27th July) at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Abdullah Shafique's majestic double hundred, Agha Salman's swashbu
Abdullah Shafique's marathon double hundred propels Pakistan on top in Colombo Test
Pakistan dominated the entire day 3 like they did on day 1. That day with their venomous bowling and today with their batting. Abdullah Shafique led the platform with his marathon
Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208 helps Pakistan go on top after day 3 in Galle test
Pakistan started their journey of day 3 when they were 91 runs away from Sri Lanka with two of their set batters are in at the middle : Agha Salman and Saud Shakil. They both start
Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman keep Pakistan on track in rain irrupting day
The Galle test is in equilibrium position. A hectic day of test Cricket and there have been lots of ups and downs. First Prabath Jayasuriya stuttered Pakistan and then Saud Shakeel
Will Young's 87 before Shipley's 3 wicket haul helps New Zealand clinch the fifth ODI
New Zealand won the final ODI by 47 runs and avoided the clean sweep as Pakistan won the ODI series by 4-1. New Zealand electing to bat first Kiwis had a brisk start. Credit to Wil
Babar's ton helps Pakistan go 4 nil in the ODI series against Kiwis
Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 102 runs and went 4-0 nil in the ODI series. Babar Azam's 107 and Agha Salman's 58, while Usama Mir's 4 fer and Wasim Jr.'s 3 fer helped Pakistan cl
Fakhar century in vain as New Zealand script historic series-win against Pakistan
New Zealand have won the three-matchODI series by defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets in the series-deciding match. Thisis New Zealand’s first-ever ODI series win in Pakistan.Batting f
Devon Conway century helps New Zealand level series
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 79runs in the second ODI in Karachi on Wednesday (January 11) and level the three-match series1-1. Devon Conway was the star for NewZealand as the open
Sarfaraz's fighting century produces thrilling draw, series ends 0-0
The target was 319 runs forPakistan. The hosts lost 5 wickets for 80 runs against New Zealand’sdisciplined bowling in Karachi. Only 24 overs were completed then. Even to drawthe Te