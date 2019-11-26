
Afghanistan vs West Indies News
thumb

Afghanistan announce squad for Windies Test

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), on Monday, announced a 15-member squad for the Test series led by Rashid Khan.[caption id="attachment_117372" align="alignnone" width="1400"] A

thumb

"I would tell him to find something that works" - Michael Holding to Darren Bravo

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding suggests Darren Bravo to find the problems and sort it out as soon as possible to get into the main team again. It can be noted that

thumb

Zadran's hat-trick paved Afghan's way to win against Windies

Pacer Dawlat Zadran claimed a hat-trick as Afghanistan rendered strong footmark ahead of the 2019 World Cup qualifiers. The Asian side strangled two time world cup champion West In

