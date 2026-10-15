South Africa are set to welcome pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada back into their lineup for the second Test against Australia as the Proteas look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in the series opener. With the crucial encounter scheduled to begin on October 18 at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Rabada’s return could provide a significant boost to the home side’s bowling attack.

Kagiso Rabada South Africa lost the opening Test in Durban by 214 runs, leaving captain Temba Bavuma and head coach Shukri Conrad facing important selection decisions ahead of the second match. Rabada missed the first Test as a precaution while recovering from a hamstring injury, but his progress has raised expectations of his return.



Rabada's Return Strengthens the Pace Attack



The 31-year-old fast bowler has been recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of competitive cricket after his appearance for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.



Bavuma previously provided an encouraging update on Rabada’s fitness, indicating that the pacer was progressing well and could return once he received medical clearance.



Rabada's comeback would add experience, pace and wicket-taking ability to South Africa’s attack. His ability to generate movement and challenge batters with high-quality deliveries makes him a key figure in the Proteas' plans.



Anrich Nortje, who returned to Test cricket in the opening match, could be the player to make way for Rabada. However, the final combination will depend on the team's assessment of conditions and the balance of the bowling attack.



Batting Changes Also Under Consideration



South Africa's batting performance will be another major concern heading into the second Test. Several players struggled in Durban, with Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne among those who failed to make substantial contributions.



Aiden Markram offered some resistance with a second-innings 75, but the Proteas need greater consistency throughout their batting order to challenge Australia.



Head coach Conrad has indicated that changes remain possible, while cautioning against making decisions based solely on one disappointing performance. The team management will assess whether fresh faces could improve the side's performance without unnecessarily disrupting its established combination.



Squad and Series Situation



South Africa's preliminary 18-member squad includes Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.



The second Test will be played from October 18 to 22, followed by the series finale in Cape Town from October 27 to 31.



With Australia holding the advantage after their commanding opening victory, South Africa face a significant challenge. Rabada's return offers renewed hope, but improved batting discipline and stronger partnerships will be equally important if the Proteas are to level the series.