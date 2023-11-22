
South Africa Cricket Team News
thumb

Gerald Coetzee's Meteoric Rise: South Africa Finds a Star

In the midst of the highly anticipated ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa unearthed a cricketing gem in Gerald Coetzee. With just six ODIs under his belt

thumb

Consolation for South Africa as they win against invincible England

South Africa defeated England by 10 runs in their final Super 12 Group One match but still missed out on qualifying for the Semifinals of the ICC Twenty/20 World Cup due to net-run

thumb

We could have won the game: Taskin

Bangladesh lost against South Africa by 6 wickets. Though the bowlers did their best, they could not win as there were not enough runs in the scoreboard. Although Tigers could ha

thumb

Is Bangladesh Rabada's favorite opponent?

Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada got better off Tigers once again. He alone has demolished the top order of Bangladesh with the ball. Their innings was reduced to just 84 runs as they w

thumb

Dominant Proteas thrashed clueless Tigers

South Africa continue their winning streak in the Super Twelve stage of ICC World Twenty/20 as they defeat Bangladesh Cricket Team comprehensively. Bavuma's side chased down the to

thumb

Tigers face inform Proteas in a must win contest

Bangladesh will take on inform South Africa in their fourth game of Super Twelve in the ICC World Twenty/20. It is for both sides a must win game to stay on hunt for Semifinal. A w

thumb

Bangladesh confident about come back

After losing Three matches in a row, the dream of Bangladesh Team to reach the Semi-finals can be said practically over. However, the Tigers are confident of winning tomorrow's ma

thumb

Miller keep Proteas alive for Semi

South Africa win a close contest against Sri Lanka in their third game of the tournament. Miller took Proteas home and ensured a 4wicket win against the former World Champions.Bavu

thumb

ICC's message for de Villiers

AB de Villiers has announced his end to international cricket career for South Africa on Wednesday. The cricket world is shocked at his announcement. International Cricket Council

app-banner

