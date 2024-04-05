Kagiso Rabada News
"It is like shooting yourself in the foot" - Kagiso Rabada on missing out the Test series in New Zealand for SA20
South Africa's two test match away series in New Zealand had seven uncapped players, all the mainstream players missed out that tour due to their commitments for SA20. Kagiso Rabad
Flurry of wickets in Cape Town as 23 wickets fall in the first day of second test
An absurd day of test cricket came to an end as the first day of the test match between South Africa and India saw a total 23 wickets fallen. Mohammad Siraj's onburst bundled South
Elgar, Rabada star to thump India by an innings and 32 runs
South Africa outclassed India by an innings and 32 runs on Thursday (28th December) and finished the boxing day test only inside 3 days. Kagiso Rabada's ruthless bowling both in fi
World Cup 2023: Kagiso Rabada gets prized wicket of Rohit Sharma
South African cricket team are locking horns with the Indian cricket team in the 37th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The highly-anticipated fixture is being
Dale Steyn picks top 5 pacers for World Cup 2023, no Bumrah or Starc on the list
The ICC World Cup 2023 isknocking at the door. Former cricketers have already made many predictionsabout the World Cup. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn picks his top fivepace
Dhawan picks his initial five players in dream ODI XI, omits Shaheen Afridi
The ODI World Cup is knocking atthe door. And just one and a half months later, the Cricket World Cup will beheld in India. Various speculations have started about the World Cup. I
Rabada thinks South Africa will get advantage in World Cup because of IPL
2023 is the year of the ODI WorldCup. India are going to host the very important World Cup in October this year.So the teams have started preparing for the World Cup.South Africa a
Kagiso Rabada fan Musfik Hasan gets inspiration from Bangladesh pace bowling attack
Once upon a time, foreigncricketers were the inspiration for Bangladeshi cricketers. Now the cricketersof the country are encouraged by Bangladesh national team cricketers. Youngpa
Rabada breaks Malinga's record to set new milestone in IPL
Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabadahas now become the fastest bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League(IPL) to reach 100 wickets. During Thursday's League match against the
IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first match
Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstonewill miss the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although he hasrecovered from the injury, he has not yet received the England
Rabada's 6 wicket haul leads Proteas to go 1-0 up in the series
South Africa's 3rd day journey started being 49-4. With Markram in the crease. They were set for a big total. But Markram's mayhem didn't last long. Keemar Roach got him. It was WI
Four Australians in ICC Test Team of the year 2022
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has announced the Test team of the year 2022 on Tuesday. Maximum four cricketersare from Australia. England have three. Apart from this, one