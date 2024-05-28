News by Shahriar Kabir
Bangladesh Vs USA warm-up match called off due to bad weather
The warm-up match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Bangladesh and USA has been called off due to bad weather. BangladeshOn Tuesday (28th May) it was scheduled for a warm-up match
Top five wicket-takers of IPL 2024, leading by Harshal Patel
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has curtained down on Sunday as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third title of the tournament.Harshal Patel won Purp
The top five run-scorers of IPL 2024, leading by Virat Kohli
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has curtained down on Sunday as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third title of the tournament. This season was full
BDCrictime's team of the IPL 2024
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has curtained down on Sunday as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third title of the tournament. KKR won their third t
Australia to field their coaching staffs for warm-up matches in T20 World Cup
Australian squad have been reduced to 9 players for warm-up matches in T20 World Cup. Due to participating in the IPL, a herd of players haven’t reached to the Caribbeans yet. Mars
Jay Shah to give reward to groundsmen for their superb work throughout IPL 2024
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has announced whopping rewards for groundsmen and pitch curators for their hardwork throughout IPL 2024. The Twe
Starc hints to retire from ODI's to open doors for franchise Cricket
Mitchell Starc didn't feature in IPL for 9 years and came back this year. KKR bought him for a whopping INR 24.5 crores, which is the highest ever bid in the history of IPL. After
Marsh confident on his recovery from hamstring injury ahead of T20 World Cup
Australia's T20I team captain Mitchell Marsh has claimed himself fit for the T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans.Mitchell MarshThe all-rounder go
"He's been a leader in every department for us"- Russell credits Gambhir for KKR's superb run this season
Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (26th May) at MA Chidambaram Stadium to take their third title of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR all-rounder Andre
Charles, McCoy make it 3-0 over South Africa in Kingston
West Indies thumped South Africa by 8 wickets to clean sweep protea on Monday (27th May) at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Obed McCoy's brilliant three-fer helped Windies reduce S
All-round KKR thrash Hyderabad to win the IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to win their third title in IPL on Sunday (26th May) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Disciplined bowling from KK
Jason Holder ruled out of T20 World Cup, Obed McCoy replaces him
Cricket West Indies has announced an update of their squad for T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the caribbeans. Star all-rounder Jason Holder has been ruled
Virat Kohli unlikely to play against Bangladesh in warm-up match
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is unlikely to play the warm-up match against Bangladesh. He was absent in the first batch of Indian players which departed for the United State
Joss Buttler becomes the first England player to 3,000 runs in T20I Cricket
Joss Buttler has become the first England player to score 3000 runs in T20I Cricket. He reached to the feat during the second T20I against Pakistan, where his side thrashed Pakista
Chase’s fine 67* before Motie's stellar spell help Windies take the series with one game to go
West Indies beat South Africa by 16 runs on Sunday (26th May) at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. A fantastic 67* run knock from Roston Chase and some crucial cameos from Brandon Ki
Mustafizur’s career best T20I spell helps Bangladesh to have a consolation victory
Bangladesh thumped USA by 10 wickets on Saturday (25th May) to avoid the whitewash. To avoid the cleansweep Bangladesh needed a win and Mustafizur Rahman came up with his career be
Buttler, bowlers help England to go 1-0 up at Edgsbaston
England beat Pakistan by on Saturday (25th May) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Captain Buttler's 84 off 51 and cameos from Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow helped England post 183 on the b
Shakib becomes the only international cricketer to score 14000 runs and take 700 wickets
The Bangladeshi star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reached another milestone of picking up 700 international wickets to his name. He has reached to the feat on Saturday (25th May
Chief selector Lipu shows his grudge on losing to the USA
Losing to USA has been labelled as painful, saddening and depressing to the chief selector of Bangladesh Cricket Team, Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu. But he belives Bangladesh will turn
Shaheen Afridi rejects the offer of becoming deputy of Babar Azam
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered their star paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the deputy of Babar Azam for the upcoming T20 World Cup, begins from first June in the USA and