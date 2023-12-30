
Temba Bavuma News
thumb

Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India

South Africa won the Boxing DayTest against India. They beat India by an innings due to the domination of thebowlers. However, despite winning the match, the Proteas received bad n

thumb

Temba Bavuma ruled out of second Test against India

South Africa blew away India inthe first Test of the series at Centurion on Boxing Day Test. The Proteas beatIndia by an innings and 32 runs in three days. However, South Africa re

thumb

South Africa announce three-format squads for India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announcedthe Proteas' three-format squad for the bilateral series against India. Theannounced Test squad is led by Temba Bavuma, who has been rested

thumb

Looks like this win does guarantee us a semi-final spot: Temba Bavuma

South African cricket team led by Temba Bavuma are brimming with confidence in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The South African cricket team ar

thumb

Live: South Africa bat first, Shakib back in the squad for Bangladesh

South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup game onTuesday (October 24) in Mumbai.Regular captain Temba Bavuma isstill not fi

thumb

Temba Bavuma feels excited to play at 'idol' Sachin Tendulkar's homeground

South Africa captain Temba Bavumais excited to face England in a crucial ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match atWankhede Stadium in Mumbai since the venue holds special meaning for hi

thumb

We definitely won't be taking them lightly: Bavuma before Netherlands game

South Africa and Netherlands willface each other in Dharamsala on Tuesday in the ODI World Cup group-stage match.Last year, the Dutch shocked thecricket world beating South Africa

thumb

Shanaka: As a group, we are looking forward to the World Cup

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is looking forward to the World Cup. Despite of being pegged down by a few injury cases, Shanaka still believes that their side will be able to make

thumb

I blame the camera angle: Bavuma dispels sleeping rumors during World Cup Captains' Day event

While all ten captains have completedthe ICC Captains’ Day event in Ahmedabad, a moment from the event has goneviral on social media. South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, was obse

thumb

Temba Bavuma to miss warm-up matches of World Cup due to family reason

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is expected to miss the warm-up matches of the upcoming 2023 World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 5. Temba Bavuma will travel home on Thursday

thumb

Nortje ruled out of Australia series, Bavuma to miss fourth ODI

Due to a lower back ailment,South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the next two ODIs againstAustralia, while South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma will be absent fromFrida

thumb

Aiden Markram's outstanding 102 thumps Australia as South Africa back in the series

After losing the first two ODI's South Africa came back in the third one and thumped Australia by a massive margin of 111 runs on Tuesday (12th September) at Senwes Park, Potchesfs

