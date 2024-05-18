International Cricket News
We’re very close to achieving World Cup glory: Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridifeels Pakistan would perform well in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 afterfailing to win in previous editions.Pakistan did not win the T20World Cup in
USA-Bangladesh T20I series uncertain due to Houston storms
Bangladesh men’s cricket teamreached Houston, Texas, yesterday for a three-match T20I series against USAahead of the ICC T20I World Cup. However, there was a strong thunderstorm on
It was the right call from MS Dhoni: Misbah talks about 2007 ICC T20 World Cup final
Former Pakistan captainMisbah-ul-Haq recalled his country's defeat to India in Johannesburg during the2007 T20 World Cup final.With his 43 off 38 balls and foursixes, Misbah, who w
Haris Rauf to return in international cricket with England series ahead of T20 World Cup
Prior to the crucial ICC T20World Cup 2024, Pakistan have benefited greatly from an injury boost as theirfast bowler Haris Rauf is expected to make his much anticipated comeback to
PSL to add two new teams from 2026 season
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will permanently add two new franchise to make it an eight team league. This was officially confirmed in a media release by the PCB, who called the
Rassie van der Dussen Named Surprise Captain for Proteas in T20 Series Against West Indies Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
In an unexpected turn of events, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a new captain for the Proteas ahead of their upcoming T20 series against the West Indies. Despite not bein
IPL 2024 | MIvsLSG : Arjun Tendulkar's Fiery Exchange with Marcus Stoinis Goes Viral: Pretends to Throw Ball
During the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), Arjun Tendulkar got the chance to open the bowling for
Kohli vs. Tendulkar: David Lloyd's Verdict on India's Best Cricketer
The cricketing world has long been tempted by the argument over who is India's best cricketer: Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. This much-discussed topic has produced a wide range
Gautam Gambhir is BCCI's top of the wishlist to become the head coach of India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approaches former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir to become the new head coach of Indian Men's team. Gautam GambhirThe current head co
Shaheen Afridi Dismisses Rumors of Rift with Babar Azam After Leadership Change
Earlier, Pakistani Right-handed stylish batter Babar Azam, was reinstated to the captaincy job, replacing his fellow teammate Shaheen Afridi, who had led the team for just one seri
Usman Khawaja Confident About Future "I Feel Like I Can Still Perform at the Highest Level"
Usman Khawaja, an experienced Left-handed Australian opener, continues to challenge expectations and age as he approaches his 38th birthday in December 2024. Khawaja has played in
Ireland cricketers receive pay rise in updated central contracts
A deal on player contract termshas been agreed between Cricket Ireland and the Irish Cricketers' Association(ICA), opening the door for new men's and women's contracts to be issued