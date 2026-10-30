India have suffered a setback ahead of their upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with fast bowler Prasidh Krishna ruled out after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Prasidh Krishna The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday, October 30, that Krishna would miss the series, which begins on November 4 in Auckland. The right-arm pacer had initially been included in the squad subject to fitness clearance but has been unable to regain full match fitness in time.



Krishna sustained the injury during India's second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on September 30. He bowled just five overs before leaving the field, and his recovery has taken longer than anticipated.



According to the BCCI, the Karnataka fast bowler requires additional time to build up the workload necessary to return to competitive cricket. No replacement has been named in the ODI squad.



The development comes as India prepare for a busy international schedule, with a two-match Test series against New Zealand scheduled to follow the ODIs. Krishna's availability for the Test series will depend on his recovery and fitness assessment.



Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain with the Indian squad for the opening ODI before joining India A for the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A. The move is intended to provide him with valuable red-ball match practice ahead of the upcoming Test series.



India will begin their ODI campaign under Shubman Gill, with Shreyas Iyer serving as vice-captain for the first three matches. Iyer will take over the captaincy for the final two ODIs, with Ishan Kishan named vice-captain.



The series will provide India with an opportunity to assess their squad depth and strengthen their preparations for the challenges ahead.



India's Updated ODI Squad



First Three ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only).



Fourth and Fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.