thumb

Najmul Hossain Shanto nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

Bangladesh young cricketer NajmulHossain Shanto has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award for hisperformance in May. This in-form batter has been nominated for the I

thumb

Shanto wants to implement Ireland series' learning on World Cup

Bangladesh cricket team havereturned home after a successful series. Bangladesh won the ODI series by 2-0against Ireland in Chelmsford, England. Najmul Hossain Shanto won the playe

thumb

I think our team has a very good chance in this World Cup: Shakib

17 crore people of Bangladeshhave very big dreams about the 2023 ODI World Cup. This year's team isconsidered to be the best World Cup team in the history of Bangladesh in termsof

thumb

This was probably my last match in England: Tamim after Ireland series

Bangladesh's tour of England is thelast for now. The Tigers are returning home after defeating Ireland 2-0 in theseries. Captain Tamim Iqbal scored a great fifty in the last match.

thumb

The way Hasan is bowling now is world-class: Tamim

Bangladesh won the last match of theIreland series by 5 runs. Bangladesh had the last laugh in the dramatic match. PacerHasan Mahmud caught attention separately in death bowling.No

thumb

Shanto is a great team man: Tamim

Bangladesh beat Ireland 2-0 in athrilling series. Najmul Hossain Shanto won the player of the series award forhis excellent batting throughout the series. He also scored a great ce

