Shahadat Hossain Dipu Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|7th Aug, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|38
|51
|6
|34
|122
|112
|Innings
|69
|27
|5
|14
|74
|160
|Not Out
|17
|17
|3
|8
|40
|41
|Runs
|521
|79
|8
|49
|316
|1271
|High Score
|40
|16
|4
|19
|26
|40
|Average
|10.01
|7.90
|4.00
|8.16
|9.29
|10.68
|Strike Rate
|45.94
|52.31
|66.66
|100.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|69
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|38
|51
|6
|34
|122
|112
|Innings
|60
|50
|6
|32
|0
|0
|overs
|896.4
|366.2
|20
|100
|839.4
|2431.2
|Runs
|3731
|2143
|198
|818
|4741
|9439
|wickets
|72
|47
|4
|27
|127
|258
|bestinning
|6/27
|3/34
|2/22
|3/20
|5/40
|6/27
|bestmatch
|9/97
|3/34
|2/22
|3/20
|5/40
|Average
|51.81
|45.59
|49.50
|30.29
|37.33
|36.58
|econ
|4.16
|5.84
|9.90
|8.18
|5.64
|3.88
|Strike Rate
|74.7
|46.7
|30.0
|22.2
|39.6
|56.5
|4W
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|5W
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shahadat Hossain"
A swashbuckling 141 from Rony Talukder beats Prime Bank Cricket Club
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 33 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rony Talukder's exceptional 141 run knock helped Mohammedan win the game over the star st
If a batter gets out after scoring 20-30 runs then it is a loss for the team: Dipu
After losing two wickets in twoovers, Chattogram Challengers were under a lot of pressure. In the beginning,Shahadat Hossain Dipu handled the pressure with a cool head. Changed his
Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet
In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m
North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal
Live: Bangladesh bat first against New Zealand, hand debut to Shahadat Hossain Dipu
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the first of a two-match Test series against NewZealand in Sylhet on November (28).Both sides have opted for a spin-dominate
Dipu has no objection to bat in middle-order
Shahadat Hossain Dipu batted inthe top-order in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). But he mainly bats in themiddle-order with the red ball. Dipu will bat at which position in the batt
Nannu explains reasons behind Dipu and Musfik's selection
The Afghanistan cricket team willcome to Bangladesh on June 10 to play a complete series in two phases.Bangladesh-Afghanistan will face each other in the only Test on June 14 inMir
Bangladesh call two uncapped players for Afghanistan series, Litton to lead the team
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced a 15-member squad on Sunday (June 4) for the one-off Testagainst Afghanistan. In the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan due
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test
Bangladesh 'A' team have lost toWest Indies 'A' team by three wickets in the second four-day match.Bangladesh's two spinners, Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan, showed a glimpse of hope
Dipu will be a good player for the future: Sumon
West Indies 'A' team arerepeatedly making Bangladesh 'A' team uncomfortable in Sylhet. However,Shahadat Hossain Dipu is praised for showing determination even in difficultsituation
Shadman fights but India A win big to seal series 1-0
Bangladesh 'A' team could notprevent defeat in the second unofficial Test on Friday (December 9) aftergetting a hard-earned draw against India 'A' team in the first unofficial test
Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1
Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good