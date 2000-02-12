Nayeem Hasan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|12th Feb, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 6 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Naeem Hasan"
BCB Central Contract 2024: Shanto and Shoriful earn all format contracts
The much-awaited BCB centralcontract has been announced. Like last year, 21 cricketers have been kept undercontract. Several changes have been made since the last agreement. Among
Miraz the "game-changer" on third day of Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has not yetbecome that good at taking reviews. He is one of the most trusted members ofthe team, so captains often resort to DRS at his request. But it often fai
If we can score 200 to 220 runs we can defend the total: Nayeem
Bangladesh, who ended the thirdday of the Dhaka Test with a 30-run lead, will want to set New Zealand a targetof at least 200 or 220 runs. Although the wicket is still good for bat
Half the work is done: Shanto after Sylhet Test
A breath of relief came to theBangladesh camp after the World Cup. Bangladesh grabbed an epic 150-run victoryin the Sylhet Test against New Zealand. With this great victory, joy ha
Ronchi praises Bangladesh spinners
The Sylhet test getting exciting.At the end of the second day, New Zealand was still batting in the firstinnings. They are 44 runs behind Bangladesh, with 2 wickets in hand.The spi
Nayeem Hasan named player of the tournament in NCL
Spinner Nayeem Hasan has won thebest cricketer award of the National League Cricket (NCL) tournament. Nayeem,who has played 6 matches in 6 rounds for the Chattogram division, has t
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Soumya, Yasir, Mominul, Bijoy included in shadow team's training camp
Bangladesh Tigers, the country's"shadow team," had their operations off for quite some time. TheBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'Shadow squad' camp is getting back into fullswing af
Siddons wants to work on tail-enders' batting
Bangladesh 'A' team and High-Performanceteam batting consultant Jamie Siddons wants to teach batting to tailenders. Notonly 'A' team, he considers it important to learn to bat for
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Bangladesh spinners need to learn from Sri Lanka series
The recently-concluded Sri Lankaseries was not a good one for the Bangladesh bowlers. Especially the spinnerscould not take advantage of the wickets of Chattogram and Dhaka. The Ti
Bangladesh feel lack of quality spinners in Tests
Bangladesh’s spin department consistsof several off-spinners. The last time a leg-spinner played was seven yearsago. It has been thought for so long that Bangladesh are rich in the