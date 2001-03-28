
  Mujeeb Ur Rahman Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mujeeb Ur Rahman
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born28th Mar, 2001
Age23 years, 4 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches16643227811
Innings2351273442
Not Out013735180
Runs181853327823918
High Score156418276415
Average9.008.406.607.319.199.00
Strike Rate105.8883.3394.2898.9380.20105.88
100S000000
50S010010
6S1711091
4S219422232
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 16643227811
Innings 16543227801
overs 15579.3159858.472115
Runs 7524059995760293275
wickets 193562441141
bestinning 1/755/505/205/155/501/75
bestmatch 1/755/505/205/155/501/75
Average 75.0025.8617.8323.6025.7175.00
econ 5.004.156.286.704.065.00
Strike Rate 90.037.317.021.137.990.0
4W 031330
5W 011210
10w 000000
News related "Mujeeb Ur Rahman"
thumb

IPL 2024: KKR ropes in 16-year-old Afghanistan cricketer as replacement of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, RR signed Keshav Maharaj replacing Prasidh Krishna

The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Afghan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for injured Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of this edition of the Indian P

thumb

Rashid, Mujeeb back as Afghanistan announce a star studded squad for Ireland T20I series

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their squad for the Ireland T20I series. Big names like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are back into the squad. Rashid Khan hasn’t

thumb

U-19 hero gets maiden call as Afghanistan announce their squad for Ireland ODI series

Afghanistan have announced their ODI squad for Ireland series after the one off test match. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are still in recovery process, hence they'll not be in

thumb

Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb to receive restricted NOCs as ACB softens sanctions

On Monday, January 8th, theAfghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officially declared that sanctions againstthree players—Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman had beenmod

thumb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Afghanistan squad for India series

Finally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasbeen returned to the national team of Afghanistan. In the last few days, there hasbeen some apprehension about the future of Mujeeb in the national tea

thumb

BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC

The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg

thumb

BBL Melbourne Derby: Mujeeb out due to NOC changes

A "change to hisNo-Objection Certificate (NOC) conditions" has resulted in Afghanistanspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman being excluded from the next Big Bash League matchbetween Melbourne R

thumb

Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out

The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb

thumb

Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi to miss IPL 2024 as ACB decides not to grant them NOCs

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has penalized Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq forprioritizing personal interests over playing for Afghanistan. The cricket

thumb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman officially joins for PSL 2024 draft

Foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL Draft 2024 and will remain there until the start of the HBL PSL 9 Draft. Three more foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

This was the best win: Afghanistan captain after historic win against England

Afghanistan captain HashmatullahShahidi gives credit to the openers after registering a historic win against Englandin the ODI World Cup on Sunday (October 15) in Delhi.It is said



