  Sean Abbott Career, Records, Biography & More

Sean Abbott Career, Records, Biography & More

Sean Abbott
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born29th Feb, 1992
Age32 years, 5 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches17121488681
Innings1448562117
Not Out1222811
Runs228208129252606
High Score541211054102
Average17.5310.0012.8817.1224.58
Strike Rate107.54100.00122.47101.8756.96
100S00101
50S100215
6S71383956
4S2514573268
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 17121488681
Innings 171114683149
overs 131.329463651.52371.5
Runs 737228394834537355
wickets 209189130238
bestinning 3/233/225/165/437/45
bestmatch 3/233/225/165/438/67
Average 36.8525.3320.8826.5630.90
econ 5.607.868.525.293.10
Strike Rate 39.419.314.630.059.7
4W 006311
5W 00127
10w 00000
News related "Sean Abbott"
thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final

South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk

thumb

Live: Australia send Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last group-stage match in theICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (November 11) in Pune.Both the teams hav

thumb

Iyer, Gill slam tons as India crush Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) to secure the series

India thrashed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) on Sunday (September 24th) at Holker Cricket Stadium, Indore. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's glorious dual centuries followed by s

thumb

Marsh, Short set up Australia's comprehensive win to secure the series

Australia thumped South Africa in the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets and 31 balls to spare on Saturday (2nd September). Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short's unbelievable hitting left South Afric

thumb

Australia and India announce squad for WTC final

The final match of this year'scycle of the ICC World Test Championship will take place in June. Both Indiaand Australia are preparing vigorously for the final. The final squads of

thumb

Sean Abbott creates history in English cricket with 34-ball century

Although an all-rounder, SeanAbbott’s main identity is as a pacer. His highest innings in T20 was 41 runs. Hisaverage was just 10.91 in 76 innings. But the Australian all-rounder h

thumb

Josh Hazlewood fit for WTC final and Ashes

After returning from IPL 2023with side pain, Josh Hazlewood has been given the all-clear and is now eligibleto play in the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes

thumb

Warner-Head's record partnership helps Australia crush England by 221 runs

Australia beat England by a hugemargin of 221 runs in the third and last ODI of the three-match series in Melbourneon Tuesday (November 22). With this victory, Australia whitewashe

thumb

Meredith replaces Starc in main squad for last ODI against England

Pacer Riley Meredith has beenadded to Australia's team for Tuesday's last ODI match against England inMelbourne as Mitchell Starc remains in Sydney to recover ahead of next week'sf

thumb

Warner, Marsh, Stoinis, Starc back in Australia squad

Australia have announced thesquad for the two-match T20I series against West Indies at home starting nextweek. The players who have missed the recently-concluded India tour returne

Latest News

